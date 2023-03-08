Lawyer unfit to be enrolled as attorney due to rude and insulting language

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments suggest a bigger rate hike than expected, causing waves in currency markets
The reconfigured and enlarged cabinet, now representing Team SA, must set the pace for a way forward and will be judged by its results
SCA acting deputy president Nambitha Dambuza says she is not persuaded another court will reach a different conclusion about Goane Montshiwa’s fitness to become a lawyer
The president announced changes to his cabinet in which he appointed or retained political loyalists and fired detractors
The lender plans to repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary Nedbank shares over the next 12 months
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Four Swiss bankers will appear in court for allegedly failing to determine the identity of the beneficial owner of funds linked to Sergey Roldugin, known as ‘Putin’s Wallet’
Playing in a league ranked in the world’s top 20 should benefit the players and the national team at a time when South Africans are finding it difficult to break through into Europe’s top leagues
The firm has dipped deep into the tech bin to make this high-riding four seater drive like a true Ferrari
A law graduate who has a “predisposition to bouts of extreme anger and disrespect” is not a fit and proper person to be enrolled as an attorney, the Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled.
Goane Jack Siamisang Montshiwa, who studied his LLB through Unisa, approached the court to appeal against the refusal to admit him as a legal practitioner by a specially constituted two-judge full bench of the Mahikeng high court.
The Mahikeng court judges found that he was not a fit and proper person and had not completed the necessary practical vocational training, among other reasons, for rejecting his application.
Montshiwa’s application for leave to appeal was unsuccessful and so he petitioned the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
The SCA said the refusal to grant Montshiwa leave to appeal in the high court was “a nullity” because it had only been heard by one judge.
However, SCA acting deputy president Nambitha Dambuza (with judges Caroline Nicholls and Mahendra Chetty concurring) said she did not believe that Montshiwa should be sent back to the High Court to make a new application for leave to appeal. Instead, the court should exercise its inherent powers under the constitution to consider the merits of the application to “avoid multiple fruitless court proceedings between the same parties”.
Dambuza said she was not persuaded that another court would reach a different conclusion about Montshiwa’s fitness to become a legal practitioner.
“The courts in this country and elsewhere have identified certain qualities for a fit and proper person as envisaged in the Legal Practice Act. These include integrity, hard work, dignity, honesty, fairness and respect for legal order,” she said.
She said, while the expression “fit and proper” was not defined in the act, one of its objectives was to enhance and maintain appropriate standards of professional practice.
“As a legal practitioner, Mr Montshiwa would be expected to conduct himself with the highest degree of integrity ... insulting, vulgar and disparaging language by a legal practitioner cannot be tolerated.”
Dambuza said it appeared from the record that Montshiwa’s conduct fell far short of what was expected.
“It is apparent that his appreciation of the processes, procedures and decorum of our courts is woefully deficient,” she said.
In response to opposition to his admission by attorney Jerry Sithole, Montshiwa had claimed it resulted from “bitterness and stupidity” and was an “idiotic move ... motivated by stupidity”.
When another attorney, J Nkomo, filed an application to intervene in the admission proceedings to place on record certain conduct by Montshiwa in the Maintenance Court, Montshiwa had referred to the application as “idiotic” “barbaric” and what would be expected from a “passionate first year law student”.
Dambuza said Montshiwa had written to the justice and correctional services minister, requesting that he establish a commission of inquiry to investigate “the relationship between Mr Nkomo and the North West High Court bench”.
The judge president of the North West division at the time was also not spared from Montshiwa’s tirade, who described her leadership as “a mockery”. He also laid a criminal complaint against her.
He directed insults at judges who heard his application for admission and accused them of bias and collusion with the judge president.
In the SCA, he continued with his vitriolic attacks “all of which demonstrates his lack of appreciation of the ethos and principles that govern the legal profession and the courts of this country”, said Dambuza.
She cited in her judgment an article published on GroundUp, in which Pietermaritzburg high court judge Rishi Seegobin stated that “the effective functioning of our courts and the proper administration of justice are highly dependent on how legal practitioners go about discharging [their duty to the court]”.
Dambuza said Montshiwa did not dispute the conduct and utterances attributed to him but only maintained that his conduct was not inappropriate.
“That cannot be so ... Against this background no other court would find differently from the decision of the High Court,” she said, dismissing the application for leave to appeal, with costs.
GroundUp
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Lawyer unfit to be enrolled as attorney due to rude and insulting language
SCA acting deputy president Nambitha Dambuza says she is not persuaded another court will reach a different conclusion about Goane Montshiwa’s fitness to become a lawyer
A law graduate who has a “predisposition to bouts of extreme anger and disrespect” is not a fit and proper person to be enrolled as an attorney, the Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled.
Goane Jack Siamisang Montshiwa, who studied his LLB through Unisa, approached the court to appeal against the refusal to admit him as a legal practitioner by a specially constituted two-judge full bench of the Mahikeng high court.
The Mahikeng court judges found that he was not a fit and proper person and had not completed the necessary practical vocational training, among other reasons, for rejecting his application.
Montshiwa’s application for leave to appeal was unsuccessful and so he petitioned the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
The SCA said the refusal to grant Montshiwa leave to appeal in the high court was “a nullity” because it had only been heard by one judge.
However, SCA acting deputy president Nambitha Dambuza (with judges Caroline Nicholls and Mahendra Chetty concurring) said she did not believe that Montshiwa should be sent back to the High Court to make a new application for leave to appeal. Instead, the court should exercise its inherent powers under the constitution to consider the merits of the application to “avoid multiple fruitless court proceedings between the same parties”.
Dambuza said she was not persuaded that another court would reach a different conclusion about Montshiwa’s fitness to become a legal practitioner.
“The courts in this country and elsewhere have identified certain qualities for a fit and proper person as envisaged in the Legal Practice Act. These include integrity, hard work, dignity, honesty, fairness and respect for legal order,” she said.
She said, while the expression “fit and proper” was not defined in the act, one of its objectives was to enhance and maintain appropriate standards of professional practice.
“As a legal practitioner, Mr Montshiwa would be expected to conduct himself with the highest degree of integrity ... insulting, vulgar and disparaging language by a legal practitioner cannot be tolerated.”
Dambuza said it appeared from the record that Montshiwa’s conduct fell far short of what was expected.
“It is apparent that his appreciation of the processes, procedures and decorum of our courts is woefully deficient,” she said.
In response to opposition to his admission by attorney Jerry Sithole, Montshiwa had claimed it resulted from “bitterness and stupidity” and was an “idiotic move ... motivated by stupidity”.
When another attorney, J Nkomo, filed an application to intervene in the admission proceedings to place on record certain conduct by Montshiwa in the Maintenance Court, Montshiwa had referred to the application as “idiotic” “barbaric” and what would be expected from a “passionate first year law student”.
Dambuza said Montshiwa had written to the justice and correctional services minister, requesting that he establish a commission of inquiry to investigate “the relationship between Mr Nkomo and the North West High Court bench”.
The judge president of the North West division at the time was also not spared from Montshiwa’s tirade, who described her leadership as “a mockery”. He also laid a criminal complaint against her.
He directed insults at judges who heard his application for admission and accused them of bias and collusion with the judge president.
In the SCA, he continued with his vitriolic attacks “all of which demonstrates his lack of appreciation of the ethos and principles that govern the legal profession and the courts of this country”, said Dambuza.
She cited in her judgment an article published on GroundUp, in which Pietermaritzburg high court judge Rishi Seegobin stated that “the effective functioning of our courts and the proper administration of justice are highly dependent on how legal practitioners go about discharging [their duty to the court]”.
Dambuza said Montshiwa did not dispute the conduct and utterances attributed to him but only maintained that his conduct was not inappropriate.
“That cannot be so ... Against this background no other court would find differently from the decision of the High Court,” she said, dismissing the application for leave to appeal, with costs.
GroundUp
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SCA overturns court order to silence Islamic call to prayer
Court asks for ‘peek’ at ‘crossed out’ Zuma illness
Chief justice to appeal against order that he apologise for pro-Israel comments
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.