Chief justice to appeal against order that he apologise for pro-Israel comments
Judicial Service Commission’s judicial conduct committee found Mogoeng Mogoeng breached code of conduct for judges
14 March 2021 - 16:22
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is to appeal against the unprecedented decision by the judiciary’s conduct body that he apologise for his comments in support of Israel, which were found to have breached the code of ethics for judges.
The secretariat of the judicial conduct committee of the Judicial Service Commission said in a statement on Sunday that the appeal would be heard by at least three of its members who are eligible to hear appeals, namely deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, and judges Dumisani Zondi, Nambitha Dambuza and Margaret Victor...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now