National Chief justice to appeal against order that he apologise for pro-Israel comments Judicial Service Commission's judicial conduct committee found Mogoeng Mogoeng breached code of conduct for judges

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is to appeal against the unprecedented decision by the judiciary’s conduct body that he apologise for his comments in support of Israel, which were found to have breached the code of ethics for judges.

The secretariat of the judicial conduct committee of the Judicial Service Commission said in a statement on Sunday that the appeal would be heard by at least three of its members who are eligible to hear appeals, namely deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, and judges Dumisani Zondi, Nambitha Dambuza and Margaret Victor...