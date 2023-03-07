National

Karpowerships run into new barrier?

Eco-justice group has asked the department to suspend the Turkish company’s pending application for environmental authorisation

07 March 2023 - 19:07 Denene Erasmus

Eco-justice group The Green Connection says parts of a second environmental impact assessment for Karpowership SA fraudulently presents the views of the commercial aquaculture industry as those of West Coast small-scale fishers.

In a complaint filed with the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment (DFFE) on Monday, The Green Connection says the environmental assessment practitioner, Triplo4, failed to ensure compliance with environmental impact assessment (EIA) regulations in conducting public participation processes...

