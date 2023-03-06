Ramaphosa urges closing gap between men and women in the economy

Equities slightly firmer as investors assess lower-than-expected growth target from China
President Cyril Ramaphosa says government ought to tackle the challenges that stand in the way of women’s full participation in economic activity.
Speaking ahead of International Women’s Day this week, the president called on the nation to focus on what needs to be done to achieve equal rights and opportunities for women.
“From the beginning we must ensure girls and young women have equal access to education and an equal chance to succeed. They need to be able to pursue studies of their choice, especially in areas that have traditionally been the preserve of men,” said the president.
“It is significant that last year more females passed the matric exams and got more distinctions than their male counterparts. There are more female students enrolled at institutions of higher learning than males,” said Ramaphosa.
Despite the progress, the president said it had yet to translate into the economy, where women are more likely to be unemployed than men.
“About half of all women in SA are unemployed, including those who have given up looking for work. Moreover, on average, women still earn far less than men. We must overcome the idea that a woman’s place is in the home. Even women who have jobs are often expected to do housework and childcare, making it more difficult for them to find employment, earn a decent wage, be promoted or start a business,” said Ramaphosa.
The president said this was a situation government was determined to change.
“The economic empowerment of women is an important pillar of our struggle to end gender-based violence and femicide. We have recognised unequal access to resources and economic opportunity makes it more difficult for women to escape situations of abuse and violence,” said Ramaphosa.
“As a country, we must shift economic power into the hands of women through, among other things, earmarking 40% of all public procurement for women-owned businesses. To achieve this, government has been providing training to women entrepreneurs so they can tender for government work and provide the goods and services government needs. To date, we have trained more than 6,000 women-owned enterprises,” said Ramaphosa.
The president said government’s ambition was to open up opportunities for women-owned businesses in the broader economy.
“As I reported in the state of the nation address, the IDC has earmarked approximately R9bn to invest in women-led businesses. Other entities, including the Public Investment Corporation and the National Empowerment Fund, have also committed to establish special purpose vehicles to support women-owned businesses. ”
The president said while government developed business opportunities, it needed to ensure women and men receive equal pay for work of equal value.
“Across the economy, women are paid on average less than their male counterparts. Ending the gender wage gap must be a priority of all social partners, especially government, business and labour.”
Ramaphosa said there were other areas where government is working with partners to improve the economic position of women.
“The Presidential Employment Stimulus programme, for example, has provided work and employment opportunities to more than a million people since it was launched in 2020. Of these more than 60% were women. Similarly, of the 140,000 small-scale farmers to whom government provided vouchers to buy seeds, fertiliser and equipment, 68% were women.
“These initiatives are making a real difference in women’s lives. They are giving meaning to the commitments we’ve made through Generation Equality and other international and continental campaigns,” said Ramaphosa. He said the countryshould celebrate these achievements, but recognise the gap between the economic position of men and women is still huge.
