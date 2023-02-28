National

Treasury and Reserve Bank growth forecasts differ over impact of power cuts

Finance minister says Reserve Bank's projection of 0.3% GDP growth for 2023 is based on worse assumptions than Treasury’s 0.9% forecast

BL Premium
28 February 2023 - 19:18 Linda Ensor

The National Treasury and the Reserve Bank have different views on the future intensity of load-shedding, which explains their differing forecasts for economic growth in 2023, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said on Tuesday.

The Treasury estimates GDP growth at 0.9% this year, compared with the Reserve Bank’s 0.3%, and will average 1.4% average for the next three years...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.