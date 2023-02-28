Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Don’t tar all outsourcing sectors with the same brush
SARS commissioner believes former Eskom CEO’s statements about poor performance of the ageing fleet demotivated staff at power-station level
Makwarela vows to uphold good governance principles and plans to appoint a team to address the city’s financial crisis
Both earnings and headline earnings per share will fall for the six-month period
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
Survivors point to Turkish man and two Pakistanis as the ‘main culprits’
Race sponsors fancy trainer Glen Kotzen’s budding three-year-old racer
The car industry should work harder to promote the benefits of petrol-electric cars, says magazine CEO George Mienie
The National Treasury and the Reserve Bank have different views on the future intensity of load-shedding, which explains their differing forecasts for economic growth in 2023, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said on Tuesday.
The Treasury estimates GDP growth at 0.9% this year, compared with the Reserve Bank’s 0.3%, and will average 1.4% average for the next three years...
Treasury and Reserve Bank growth forecasts differ over impact of power cuts
Finance minister says Reserve Bank's projection of 0.3% GDP growth for 2023 is based on worse assumptions than Treasury’s 0.9% forecast
BL Premium
