On the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Friday, benchmark Brent crude prices were about 14% lower than a year earlier
FATF’s report on SA concluded that the country is partially compliant with 17 of the FATF technical recommendations, and totally non-compliant with three of them
Six members of the US Congress have submitted a resolution to the committee calling for a review of the US’s relationship with SA
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
This is a bright spot for the embattled retail group struggling to pay off its debts
The Paris-based body added South Africa and Nigeria to its grey list of 25 countries that it subjects to increased compliance monitoring
Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite CEOs criticise giving diesel tax rebates only to food manufacturers
Opponents blame Turkey’s longest-serving leader for fuelling runaway inflation once again, and letting constructors flout regulations
Car racing has always been ultra-noisy, until Formula E, a force for good
VW's new-generation one-tonner gets a price cut and more features
SA’s refusal to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine and its recent participation in maritime exercises with Russia and China has led to potentially serious consequences in the US.
SA along with several other African countries, China and India once again abstained from voting on a UN General Assembly resolution on Thursday calling on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from Ukraine...
SA’s stance on Russia and China in US spotlight
