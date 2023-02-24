National

SA’s stance on Russia and China in US spotlight

Six members of the US Congress have submitted a resolution to the committee calling for a review of the US’s relationship with SA

24 February 2023 - 16:24 Linda Ensor

SA’s refusal to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine and its recent participation in maritime exercises with Russia and China has led to potentially serious consequences in the US.

SA along with several other African countries, China and India once again abstained from voting on a UN General Assembly resolution on Thursday calling on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from Ukraine...

