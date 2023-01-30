Fed, Bank of England and ECB are expected to hike rates, while US jobs data and corporate earnings will further test investors’ mettle
Parts of Johannesburg are being subjected to renewed water supply cuts as electricity shortages disrupt pumping operations.
A power failure at Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station, which supplies reservoirs in several high-lying areas of Johannesburg, resulted in critically low levels of supply, the metro said on Twitter on Monday. While repairs have been completed, it warned that time is needed to replenish the storage system. Alternative sources of water have been arranged for hospitals.
Municipalities must ensure sanitation infrastructure, pump stations and generators are maintained and continue operating to ensure there aren’t sewage spills, according to the department of water & sanitation. It confirmed that power cuts are, however, reducing the reliability of water supply to consumers, with the effects varying between different areas depending on the capacity of their backup generators.
“The stop and start process at the water treatment works [harms] water quality,” the department said in an emailed reply to questions. “The power cuts also negatively affect the treatment process at the wastewater treatment works, resulting in poorly processed discharge. The storage capacity at the pump stations [was] not designed for long durations without pumping. That also increases the risk for possible spillages.”
Crime and vandalism have harmed Johannesburg’s water supply. Thousands of water meters and hundreds of water tanks were stolen over the past year, as were manhole covers, according to the municipality.
Power crisis triggers water cuts in parts of Joburg
