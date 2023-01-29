Poultry group Astral wants the government to remove VAT (VAT) on chicken amid crippling load-shedding, which it warns is placing food security at risk.
Huge infrastructure challenges are a ticking time bomb for South Africa as the country grapples with power cuts, water shortages and potholes.
The South African Institution of Civil Engineering (Saice) last year highlighted how the country is at risk of becoming a “failed state” if it does not address its infrastructure woes...
Crumbling infrastructure is ticking time-bomb for SA
The country is at risk of becoming a ‘failed state’ if it does not address its infrastructure woes
