Opinion

Crumbling infrastructure is ticking time-bomb for SA

The country is at risk of becoming a ‘failed state’ if it does not address its infrastructure woes

BL Premium
29 January 2023 - 06:38 Bongani Mthombeni-Möller

Huge infrastructure challenges are a ticking time bomb for South Africa as the country grapples with power cuts, water shortages and potholes.

The South African Institution of Civil Engineering (Saice) last year highlighted how the country is at risk of becoming a “failed state” if it does not address its infrastructure woes...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.