Ditching Kruger’s thatched rondavels

For years, visitors to the Kruger National Park had few options but the bare-bones accommodation in the camps. Kruger Shalati has changed the game

26 January 2023 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

It’s no surprise that Kruger Shalati has already made its way onto international “hotspot” lists. Perched on a bridge over the Sabie River, in the heart of the Kruger National Park, there are few others like it in the world.

The hotel was opened two years ago, in the Skukuza section of the park, and is named after an African warrior queen. It was built on a defunct railway track that goes back to a time when visitors could only enter the park by rail. ..

