Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
The president can demonstrate he will deal with the energy crisis, but so far the signs are not encouraging
Two civil society organisations launch legal action in a bid to hold the president accountable for not bringing ‘critical piece’ of legislation into operation
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Offices in the inner city of Johannesburg are seeing huge demand from small and big occupiers
Business Day TV speaks to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
First drop in 60 years points to India becoming the world’s most populous nation
Myriad highly prescriptive laws has reduced the possibility of teams going the distance with a full complement
Japanese brand’s new Fronx compact SUV is also headed our way
A VBS Mutual Bank Bank debtor was ordered to repay more than R6.5m after the high court rejected his claim that the loans extended by the stricken lender were invalid.
Mmuso Solomon Pelesa had secured a R5m bond from VBS for a property in Midstream Estate, Ekurhuleni, and a Porsche Cayenne GTS worth R1.55m which was later written off in an accident...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
High court holds VBS bank debtor liable for R6.5m loans
Mmuso Solomon Pelesa ordered to pay debt plus interest and legal costs after judge rejects his argument that loan agreements with the fraud-stricken lender were invalid
A VBS Mutual Bank Bank debtor was ordered to repay more than R6.5m after the high court rejected his claim that the loans extended by the stricken lender were invalid.
Mmuso Solomon Pelesa had secured a R5m bond from VBS for a property in Midstream Estate, Ekurhuleni, and a Porsche Cayenne GTS worth R1.55m which was later written off in an accident...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.