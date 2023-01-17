National

High court holds VBS bank debtor liable for R6.5m loans

Mmuso Solomon Pelesa ordered to pay debt plus interest and legal costs after judge rejects his argument that loan agreements with the fraud-stricken lender were invalid

17 January 2023 - 19:49

A VBS Mutual Bank Bank debtor was ordered to repay more than R6.5m after the high court rejected his claim that the loans extended by the stricken lender were invalid.

Mmuso Solomon Pelesa had secured a R5m bond from VBS for a property in Midstream Estate, Ekurhuleni, and a Porsche Cayenne GTS worth R1.55m which was later written off in an accident...

