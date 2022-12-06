National

Stage 3 load-shedding on Tuesday afternoon and evening

Stage 2 from 5am to 4pm until further notice, Eskom says

06 December 2022 - 17:04 Kgaugelo Masweneng
Picture: 123rf/mushroomartthree.
Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, while stage 2 will take effect from 5am until 4pm until further notice, Eskom announced on Tuesday.

On Monday the power utility said load-shedding would be reduced to stage 2 on Tuesday at 5am until further notice.  

It said load-shedding was being implemented due to a high number of breakdowns and the need to preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves, while creating space to replenish dam levels at pumped storage schemes.

“We have 4,394MW on planned maintenance, while another 16,880MW is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Eskom said.

“As previously communicated, due to the depletion of the budget to acquire diesel for the open-cycle gas turbines, Eskom has been forced to conserve the fuel reserves to protect against further unplanned outages.

“The refuelling and maintenance outage starting this week, as well as the long-term operation project of unit 1 of the Koeberg nuclear power station, together with the October chimney failure that forced three generation units offline at Kusile power station, will further reduce capacity and significantly increase the occurrence of load-shedding during the next 6-12 months.”

TimesLIVE

Eskom warns of significant rise in load-shedding risk

Continued breakdowns and the depletion of Eskom’s diesel budget mean the risk of load-shedding will increase significantly over the next six to 12 ...
Economy
2 days ago

STUART THEOBALD: Phala Phala has made it clear Ramaphosa is vulnerable, but there is no alternative

It really does matter who else is available for leadership and whether institutions can be trusted to deliver reform
Opinion
1 day ago

AYABONGA CAWE: ABB payment to SA shows depth of crises at state-owned enterprises

It is black rent-seeking firms, we are told, who are responsible for the failure to resolve maintenance challenges and inability to keep the lights on
Opinion
1 day ago
