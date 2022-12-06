Stage 3 load-shedding on Tuesday afternoon and evening

Dollar gains as US data strengthens the view that the Fed might stick with aggressive interest rate rises for longer
Stain of hypocrisy is made worse by the party closing ranks around Ramaphosa
In a rare occurrence, the names were unanimously supported by all the parties in the National Assembly
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Murray & Roberts’s Australian unit was placed in voluntary administration after a deal to sell the business to Italy’s Webuild fell through
The outlook for public finances and government’s debt trajectory specifically remain an important rating sensitivity for SA, Fitch says
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
New laws also restrict political freedoms and black magic
Refining the team’s rotation policy will be vital to their success in Europe
Over 500 pages cover the history of the world-renowned Midrand racetrack
Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, while stage 2 will take effect from 5am until 4pm until further notice, Eskom announced on Tuesday.
On Monday the power utility said load-shedding would be reduced to stage 2 on Tuesday at 5am until further notice.
It said load-shedding was being implemented due to a high number of breakdowns and the need to preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves, while creating space to replenish dam levels at pumped storage schemes.
“We have 4,394MW on planned maintenance, while another 16,880MW is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Eskom said.
“As previously communicated, due to the depletion of the budget to acquire diesel for the open-cycle gas turbines, Eskom has been forced to conserve the fuel reserves to protect against further unplanned outages.
“The refuelling and maintenance outage starting this week, as well as the long-term operation project of unit 1 of the Koeberg nuclear power station, together with the October chimney failure that forced three generation units offline at Kusile power station, will further reduce capacity and significantly increase the occurrence of load-shedding during the next 6-12 months.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Stage 3 load-shedding on Tuesday afternoon and evening
Stage 2 from 5am to 4pm until further notice, Eskom says
Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, while stage 2 will take effect from 5am until 4pm until further notice, Eskom announced on Tuesday.
On Monday the power utility said load-shedding would be reduced to stage 2 on Tuesday at 5am until further notice.
It said load-shedding was being implemented due to a high number of breakdowns and the need to preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves, while creating space to replenish dam levels at pumped storage schemes.
“We have 4,394MW on planned maintenance, while another 16,880MW is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Eskom said.
“As previously communicated, due to the depletion of the budget to acquire diesel for the open-cycle gas turbines, Eskom has been forced to conserve the fuel reserves to protect against further unplanned outages.
“The refuelling and maintenance outage starting this week, as well as the long-term operation project of unit 1 of the Koeberg nuclear power station, together with the October chimney failure that forced three generation units offline at Kusile power station, will further reduce capacity and significantly increase the occurrence of load-shedding during the next 6-12 months.”
TimesLIVE
Eskom warns of significant rise in load-shedding risk
STUART THEOBALD: Phala Phala has made it clear Ramaphosa is vulnerable, but there is no alternative
AYABONGA CAWE: ABB payment to SA shows depth of crises at state-owned enterprises
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Coal miner Seriti closes 4GW renewables deal
Q&A: Energy transition will be ‘rapid, disruptive and expensive’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.