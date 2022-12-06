Dollar gains as US data strengthens the view that the Fed might stick with aggressive interest rate rises for longer
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has recovered a combined R355,414 from five non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that unduly benefited from the relocation of psychiatric patients at Life Esidimeni six years ago.
A total of 144 mentally ill patients died after being moved out of Life Esidimeni to various NGOs after the Department of Health terminated a contract with the healthcare provider.
Many of the cheaper care centres were later found to be unlicensed and under-resourced. An inquiry found that some of the patients had died of starvation, thirst and neglect.
San Michele Home, Dolphins Acre, Life Esidimeni, Hephzibah Home Care, and Ubuhle Benkosi Care Centre have signed acknowledgment of debt agreements with the SIU.
“Four NGOs have paid their debts and one NGO is still paying. The debt is estimated to be settled by March 2025. The SIU will return the money to the SA Social Security Agency,” the SIU said.
Among the findings in the report was that the Ubuhle Benkosi Care Centre was undergoing major renovations and was unfit for purpose as it had been intended to care for orphaned children.
The NGO had existed for just one month before it was appointed as a service provider by the health department and did not have a demonstrated record or capacity to take care of the mentally ill.
SIU recovers funds from NGOs linked to Life Esidimeni tragedy
San Michele Home, Dolphins Acre, Life Esidimeni, Hephzibah Home Care, and Ubuhle Benkosi Care Centre have signed acknowledgment of debt agreements
