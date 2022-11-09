×

National

Mkhwebane can stay in luxury estate if she pays her own rent

The public protector’s office terminates the Bryntirion estate lease, which was funded with taxpayers’ money

09 November 2022 - 11:10 TimesLIVE
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will have to pay rent herself is she wants to continue living in a luxury ministerial estate. File photo.
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has lost her free stay at the Bryntirion ministerial estate in Pretoria, which was funded with taxpayers’ money.

If she wants to continue living there, she can enter into a private lease agreement at her own expense, the public protector’s office says.

In a statement, the institution said it served notice to the public works department last month about its intention to terminate the lease.

“This was done to rectify the obligation of who bears the financial costs of advocate Mkhwebane’s accommodation, in line with the relevant applicable institutional policy, as well as her conditions of service.

“The institution confirms it started looking into this issue before advocate Mkhwebane was placed on suspension, due to media enquiries and reports on the matter. The process to rectify has been fully communicated to advocate Mkhwebane.

“The decision is in line with what was initially intended by the arrangement.”

The public protector’s office stressed: “Advocate Mkhwebane is not being evicted from the residence, as she may continue to occupy the residence, should she elect to do so, in her personal capacity and at her own cost.”

A section 194 enquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office is set to resume on Wednesday, though she has filed papers in the Western Cape High Court challenging the chairperson’s refusal to recuse himself. 

The amount spent by the public protector’s office on litigation and legal opinions has led to a public outcry.

The office said in its Tuesday statement it was reviewing its systems, “which include those relating to procurement of legal services”.

“We wish to assure the people of [SA] that we are acting within the parameters of the law in every action being taken. As an institution entrusted with ensuring accountability in state affairs, we, too, remain accountable.”

TimesLIVE

