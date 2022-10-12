Higher than expected increase in US producer prices keeps investors on edge ahead of inflation data on Thursday
Tariffs have in effect boosted prices and worsened financial pressure low-income households face
As digital payments soar in SA people without mobile phones and bank accounts are increasingly excluded
Evan Pickworth speaks to Francis Mayebe and Virusha Subban from Baker McKenzie Johannesburg about the law says
Maritime services group shares rise to a record high on the news
BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll
With country on dreaded list, EU and UK banks will have to conduct more vigilant due diligence on its transactions
Employment has never been so good, says ECB president
Automatic qualification hopes nosedive after collapse in India
A total of 9,829 units were shipped to more than a 100 global markets in September 2022
Electricity has been restored to all affected areas of Durban except the epicentre of a power station explosion, Shallcross, southwest of Durban.
The eThekwini municipality told Business Day on Wednesday that its technicians had been working nonstop to bring the situation under control after 50% of the city plunged into darkness late on Tuesday night...
Power restored to most of eThekwini after huge explosion
Businesses express dismay over the latest blackout and say the local economy cannot absorb any more blows
