National

Some companies offer to pay extra to end Transnet strike

Other proposals by individual companies include subsidising Transnet Port Terminals and having port workers declared essential workers, who are not allowed to go on strike

11 October 2022 - 19:58 Thando Maeko and Mary Papayya
UPDATED 12 October 2022 - 15:45

In an effort to alleviate the effects of the Transnet wage strike on the economy, some businesses have offered to pay increased fees for the rail utility’s services and an additional strike-avoidance levy until an agreement is reached.

The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry has proposed that an additional levy be charged to Transnet’s terminal handling fee “to serve the purpose of filling the gap” left between Transnet’s offer and what the unions are demanding...

