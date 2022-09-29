×

National

Bain banned from SA government tenders

The management consulting company has been forbidden from tendering for state contracts for the next decade

29 September 2022 - 13:04 Thando Maeko

State-capture implicated Bain & Company has been banned from tendering for SA public-sector contracts for the next 10 years. 

Bain, a global management consultancy, was implicated in the state-capture report after the Zondo commission found that it, former SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane and former president Jacob Zuma were central to attempts to destroy the tax collection agency...

