Budget cuts may mean SANDF cannot help in disaster relief efforts
We need to retire more senior staff and recruit more young and agile people to save costs, the minister says
24 May 2022 - 17:36
Defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise has warned that deep budget cuts will see the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) struggle to play a role in humanitarian relief efforts, should natural disasters such as the recent devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal occur in future.
The SANDF, which is primarily responsible for defending SA against external military aggression, often plays a leading role in humanitarian relief and rebuilding efforts...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now