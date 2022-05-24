National Budget cuts may mean SANDF cannot help in disaster relief efforts We need to retire more senior staff and recruit more young and agile people to save costs, the minister says B L Premium

Defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise has warned that deep budget cuts will see the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) struggle to play a role in humanitarian relief efforts, should natural disasters such as the recent devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal occur in future.

The SANDF, which is primarily responsible for defending SA against external military aggression, often plays a leading role in humanitarian relief and rebuilding efforts...