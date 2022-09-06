×

National

COP27 funding decisions ‘must allow for industrial development in Africa’

Financing conditions shouldn’t impose restrictions that advanced economies aren’t prepared to adhere to themselves, Oxford Economics Africa says

06 September 2022 - 18:23 Denene Erasmus

COP27, the next round of global climate talks, set for in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, in November, should see the advanced economies fulfilling and expanding on pledges made at COP26 to close African countries’ enormous funding gap in their transition to low-carbon economies.

African nations require billions of dollars for the transition from fossil-fuel based energy systems to renewables and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050...

