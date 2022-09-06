EU expresses doubts of imminent Iran nuclear deal, futher delaying the return of about 1-million barrels to global supply
In 2022 something like an edit button on Twitter is big news, but is it really a good thing?
Invest SA is working closely with the presidency to make it easy to do business in SA
Nominations for ANC leadership contest gather steam as Limpopo and the North West officially endorse the president for re-election
Developing the Brulpadda and Luiperd fields is seen as a vital pillar of SA’s gas energy ambitions
KZN floods, countrywide power outages and the global economic slowdown weigh especially heavily on manufacturing, mining and agriculture
Minority employer organisations argue that the labour court erred in expressing a preference for the extension of bargaining council agreements in general
The ruling clears the way for President João Lourenço to be sworn in later in September
After the one-way traffic of last season, defending champions have been beaten twice in first six games
Four-wheel steering, a plug-in-hybrid diesel and digital lights are some of the highlights
COP27, the next round of global climate talks, set for in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, in November, should see the advanced economies fulfilling and expanding on pledges made at COP26 to close African countries’ enormous funding gap in their transition to low-carbon economies.
African nations require billions of dollars for the transition from fossil-fuel based energy systems to renewables and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050...
COP27 funding decisions ‘must allow for industrial development in Africa’
Financing conditions shouldn’t impose restrictions that advanced economies aren’t prepared to adhere to themselves, Oxford Economics Africa says
