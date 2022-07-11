×

National

Cape Town seeks to avoid another day-zero scenario

The Mother City is setting aside more than R2bn to ensure alternative water sources are brought online over the next three years

11 July 2022 - 16:02 Bekezela Phakathi

Cape Town is setting aside more than R2bn to ensure that alternative water sources are brought online as it moves to avoid a similar scenario to day zero when the worst drought in a century nearly caused the city’s taps to run dry in 2018.

Cape Town is in a water-scarce area, despite being almost completely surrounded by sea. City officials say more than R2bn, a small fraction of the city’s R61bn total budget, will be set aside over the next three years to fast track desalination plans and build up capacity for water reuse and groundwater to ensure a reliable supply as the metro navigates future droughts...

