CHRIS THURMAN: The preciousness and precariousness of water

Drought has led to startling discoveries while Kathy Robins explores our struggles with nature’s basic liquid

02 September 2022 - 05:00 Chris Thurman

The drought in Europe has brought river and dam levels to almost unprecedented lows, revealing a variety of previously submerged curiosities. These include archaeologically significant treasures, such as the Dolmen of Guadalperal (the “Spanish Stonehenge”) as well as bridges, fortresses, weapons and clothing items dating to the Roman Empire.

Many of the discoveries have more sombre overtones. The portentously named “hunger stones” along rivers in Germany and the Czech Republic bear inscriptions from those who have lived through periods of drought in centuries past. More recent historical markers also emerged: an enormous undetonated bomb dropped by Allied forces into Italy’s Po River during the World War 2, and a fleet of Nazi warships scuttled in the Danube in Serbia. ..

