National

Court scuppers Shell’s Wild Coast seismic blasting bid

Judge rules oil giant’s exploration right was unlawfully granted and orders it to pay the costs of the case

01 September 2022 - 15:17 Michelle Gumede

In one of the country’s biggest environmental battles, the Gqeberha high court scuppered oil giant Shell’s bid to conduct seismic blasting off the Wild Coast after ruling in favour of communities in the area, environmental groups and activists. 

Judge Selby Mbenenge found that Royal Dutch Shell’s exploration right was unlawfully granted and set aside any further renewal of the exploration right. The multinational corporation was also ordered to pay the costs of the case. ..

