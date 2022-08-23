×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Constitutional Court grills lawyers on Zuma tax record

High court ruling called into question constitutionality of sections of Tax Administration Act and Promotion of Access to Information Act

BL Premium
23 August 2022 - 19:55 Luyolo Mkentane and erin bates

Constitutional Court justices grilled lawyers on Tuesday on the plea by media house Arena Holdings for the apex court to confirm a high court go-ahead for the release of former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records from 2010 to 2018.

Arena Holdings owns the magazine Financial Mail, which is among the applicants along with investigative journalism outfit amaBhungane...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.