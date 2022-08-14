Concerns that the Fed will have to wrestle with elevated inflation for a long time slowed this week’s rally
The All Blacks might be the one team for whom altitude is not a disadvantage when they play the Springboks
The industry was hit hard by the floods that devastated KwaZulu-Natal last ye
Mahumapelo is believed to be behind court challenge seeking to halt provincial conference
Africa's largest start-up faces allegations of personnel harassment and money laundering
Expectations are retail sales grew about 0.5% in June, but indications are SA consumers are starting to feel the hurt from inflation
Parent company London-listed Pearson Plc said the disposal was part of a strategic review.
The writer is likely to lose an eye and has nerve damage in his arm and wounds to his liver
Rushdie’s condition is not immediately known
In a precedent-setting case, the powers of the commissioner of the correctional services department will come under scrutiny in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein on Monday.
Former president Jacob Zuma and the department are challenging the high court judgment that declared Zuma’s release on medical parole unlawful...
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Appeal court to hear Zuma challenge to medical parole judgment
Former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser freed Zuma after serving less than two months of sentence
