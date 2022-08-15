JSE virtually unchanged from Friday’s close
Eskom has warned of a high chance of stage 2 load-shedding on Monday night.
The power utility said there was a chance that stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented between 6pm and midnight because of a shortage of generation capacity.
“The breakdowns of a generation unit each at Kriel, Majuba and Matla and three units at Arnot power station during the past 24 hours, as well as delays in returning units to service at Kusile, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations, have put a severe strain on the power generation system. An increase in demand due to the cold front sweeping across the country has worsened the capacity constraints.” said Eskom.
“We have 4,508MW on planned maintenance while another 13,622MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”
Eskom warns of high chance of load-shedding
Stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented between 6pm and midnight because of a shortage of generation capacity
TimesLIVE
