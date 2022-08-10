Eskom warns of possible stage 2 load-shedding

Hungarian energy group MOL has transferred the transit fee for use of the Ukrainian section of the pipeline
In 2013 Eskom had 2,500 engineers. There are now 1,500, and on average 200 individuals with critical skills are quitting each month
Breakdowns of a generation unit each at the Majuba and Tutuka power stations and two at Kriel power station, are the cause
The party has decided there should not be a cooling-off period as provided for in the Electoral Amendment Bill
Mudiwa Gavaza joins Smangele Nkosi, GM of Cisco SA
The hefty hike will be felt by all South Africans when gas-reliant manufacturers such as those that produce bread, are forced to hike prices
Employers have offered a multiterm wage agreement for increases of up to 6.2%, but Numsa wants a one-year 20% increase
Lack of evidence against Carolyn Bryant Donham cited as reason for not indicting her
Stars of tennis, including the Big Three, are all nearing retirement age
Data provides real-time information to help insurers understand client driving behaviour
Stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented from late Wednesday afternoon.
Eskom said the breakdowns of a generation unit each at the Majuba and Tutuka power stations and two at Kriel power station, had put severe strain on the power generation system.
The power utility said it was also experiencing problems at some of its other plants.
“The delay in returning two generation units at Arnot, a unit each at Kusile and Hendrina power stations have exacerbated the electricity generation constraints,” Eskom said.
“We have 4,479MW on planned maintenance, while another 12,951MW is unavailable due to breakdowns. We urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly,” it said.
The power utility warned that stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight should any further significant breakdowns occur.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Eskom warns of possible stage 2 load-shedding
Breakdowns of a generation unit each at the Majuba and Tutuka power stations and two at Kriel power station, are the cause
Stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented from late Wednesday afternoon.
Eskom said the breakdowns of a generation unit each at the Majuba and Tutuka power stations and two at Kriel power station, had put severe strain on the power generation system.
The power utility said it was also experiencing problems at some of its other plants.
“The delay in returning two generation units at Arnot, a unit each at Kusile and Hendrina power stations have exacerbated the electricity generation constraints,” Eskom said.
“We have 4,479MW on planned maintenance, while another 12,951MW is unavailable due to breakdowns. We urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly,” it said.
The power utility warned that stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight should any further significant breakdowns occur.
TimesLIVE
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: No quick fixes for SA’s economic woes
Mining renewables to mitigate blackouts, reduce carbon footprints
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Coal is the big winner in Cristal investment challenge
EDITORIAL: Strained power transmission network sure to cause sparks
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Energy solutions take off as we get off the roundabout
Government expects Vulindlela reforms to drive energy and rail boom
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.