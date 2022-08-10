×

Eskom warns of possible stage 2 load-shedding

Breakdowns of a generation unit each at the Majuba and Tutuka power stations and two at Kriel power station, are the cause

10 August 2022 - 16:11 Shonisani Tshikalange
Picture:123RF/BEERCRAFTER.
Picture:123RF/BEERCRAFTER.

Stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented from late Wednesday afternoon.

Eskom said the breakdowns of a generation unit each at the Majuba and Tutuka power stations and two at Kriel power station, had put severe strain on the power generation system. 

The power utility said it was also experiencing problems at some of its other plants. 

“The delay in returning two generation units at Arnot, a unit each at Kusile and Hendrina power stations have exacerbated the electricity generation constraints,” Eskom said.

“We have 4,479MW on planned maintenance, while another 12,951MW is unavailable due to breakdowns. We urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly,” it said.

The power utility warned that stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight should any further significant breakdowns occur.

TimesLIVE

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: No quick fixes for SA’s economic woes

Ravages of the Covid-19 lockdowns, load-shedding and persistent corruption continue to haunt our society
Opinion
2 days ago

Mining renewables to mitigate blackouts, reduce carbon footprints

RBPlat is studying the economic viability of adding a 98MW photovoltaic plant to its energy mix to mitigate the impact of load-shedding, said CEO ...
Business
3 days ago
