National

British ban on Bain raises pressure on SA to follow suit

Global management consultancy barred from tendering for UK state contracts for the next three years

BL Premium
03 August 2022 - 20:26 Thando Maeko

SA should follow the lead of the UK government, which has banned global management consultancy Bain & Company from bidding for state contracts for its involvement in state capture, says former British MP Lord Peter Hain. 

Bain, a global management consultancy, was implicated in the state-capture report. The Zondo commission found that it, former SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane and former president Jacob Zuma were central in attempts to destroy the tax agency...

