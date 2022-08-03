Meanwhile, traders expect a 43% chance that the US Fed will increase rates by another 75 bps at its September meeting
The accountability vacuum between African countries and the rest of the world has once again been illustrated in the actions undertaken in the UK against multinational consulting company Bain. In a dark time in SA’s history, Bain plugged its tentacles into the state capture train by helping commissioner Tom Moyane “repurpose” the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
As heard in the Nugent commission explicitly, and also in the Zondo commission report, Bain’s foray into the Sars domain had disastrous consequences for the institution. On the back of its “recommendations”, Moyane unleashed a series of actions that can best be described as a purge of the competent. Such changes resulted in the decimation of Sars’ long-standing reputation as an effective government agency...
KHAYA SITHOLE: Bain and McKinsey took SA for a ride — and got away with it
Paying your way out of trouble seems to work in a country with spineless politicians
