×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Zondo whistle-blowers decry lack of protection

Their state-capture testimony played a big role in uncovering graft, but key witnesses say they are out in the cold

BL Premium
17 July 2022 - 18:08 Thando Maeko

Repeated calls for state protection by state-capture whistle-blowers, who played a key role in exposing pillaging of state resources by politically connected companies and individuals, have seemingly fallen on deaf ears, leaving them vulnerable to attack.

Investigations of burglaries of the homes of former SA Revenue Service (Sars) executive Johann van Loggerenberg and former Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) boss Themba Maseko earlier in 2022 have reached a dead end. Bain & Co whistle-blower Athol Williams, who is on a self-imposed exile in the UK, claims the state left him out in the cold, despite his calls for legal and financial assistance...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.