National

Broad-based BEE requirements for legal sector tightened in draft code

BL Premium
27 July 2022 - 17:06 Linda Ensor

Attorneys and advocates who fail to comply with a legal sector code of good practice once it is finalised will lose out on millions of rand spent by the government and organs of state on legal services.

The third draft of the code, which has been under development since mid-2020 by the Legal Practice Council, a body representing the legal profession which undertook extensive consultations in drafting the code, was gazetted on Friday by trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel...

