Broad-based BEE requirements for legal sector tightened in draft code

Funds are looking for ways to preserve the purchasing power of their clients’ portfolios
Developing economies face crisis and collapse in step with the increasing cost of servicing debt as the US dollar strengthens
As part of the energy-crisis response plan, the power utility will start importing power from neighbouring countries
Because of waning support, the ruling party has been forced to join coalition governments with smaller parties in a number of metros and municipalities
The bank's two most-senior leadership positions in the UK will now both be held by women
Such a brutal instrument will not succeed in lifting the economy out of its quagmire
The utility says it will need private-sector investors to help foot the R1.2-trillion needed to install sufficient new generation capacity
Russia of using energy as a weapon to blackmail the EU as the bloc tries to conserve supplies
Talisman Brodie Retallick and prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi won’t be playing play against South Africans
But plan to raise floor edges draws criticism from teams not affected by design fault
Attorneys and advocates who fail to comply with a legal sector code of good practice once it is finalised will lose out on millions of rand spent by the government and organs of state on legal services.
The third draft of the code, which has been under development since mid-2020 by the Legal Practice Council, a body representing the legal profession which undertook extensive consultations in drafting the code, was gazetted on Friday by trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Broad-based BEE requirements for legal sector tightened in draft code
Attorneys and advocates who fail to comply with a legal sector code of good practice once it is finalised will lose out on millions of rand spent by the government and organs of state on legal services.
The third draft of the code, which has been under development since mid-2020 by the Legal Practice Council, a body representing the legal profession which undertook extensive consultations in drafting the code, was gazetted on Friday by trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.