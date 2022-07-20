×

National

Ramaphosa calls on corporates to ramp up support for black industrialists

The president tells conference he wants firm proposals from the private sector to promote transformation

20 July 2022 - 13:59 Bekezela Phakathi and Michelle Gumede
President Cyril Ramaphosa used the inaugural conference about a programme aimed at propelling black South Africans into the big league as industrialists to set out his stall about what he wants corporates to do to promote transformation.

“We want concrete proposals on how to leverage both capacity and resources from across society. We want a frank conversation about impediments to the expansion of black business, not just from government but from the private sector as well,” said Ramaphosa, who gave the keynote address at the Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference in Sandton...

