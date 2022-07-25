×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Ramaphosa unveils energy plan to end load-shedding

25 July 2022 - 20:50 Staff writer
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES /JEFFREY ABRAHAMS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES /JEFFREY ABRAHAMS

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday unveiled government’s plan to “fix Eskom and improve its existing fleet of power stations”.  

Ramaphosa listed a number of solutions, including Eskom increasing its budget for maintenance. 

“We are cutting red tape that has made it difficult for Eskom to buy [needed equipment] for repairs,” said Ramaphosa, adding that this was one of the challenges he was told about during consultations with stakeholders. 

Eskom is also embarking on a drive to recruit skilled personnel, some of whom are former employees who left the parastatal for overseas companies. 

To support the grid, Eskom will acquire surplus energy from independent power producers and private entities.

Eskom is also planning to import electricity from neighbouring countries that have surplus power. 

These are some of the solutions to be implemented after three weeks of rolling blackouts, which Ramaphosa said had inconvenienced millions and caused immense damage to the economy.

After a decade of unreliable electricity supply, South Africans were rightfully “angry and fed-up”. 

Ramaphosa said Eskom had experienced years of fraud and now even sabotage, but he was confident Eskom could be turned around. 

The proposed measures were “bold and decisive” and came after extensive consultations.

TimesLIVE 

Eskom offers hybrid work model to attract and retain staff

Eskom faces a major skills shortage, which has partly contributed to its recent failures to keep the lights on
National
4 days ago

DA unveils plan to assist ailing Eastern Cape councils

Turnaround strategy for financially distressed municipalities follows a visit by party MPLs
National
4 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa meets business leaders on plan to tackle energy crisis

Busa head Bonang Mohale welcomes recovery plan, but warns ‘the trick will always be execution’
National
5 days ago

WATCH: Unpacking the feasibility of Eskom 2.0

Business Day TV talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Deadlock may be broken as state workers trim wage ...
National / Labour
2.
Striking Sars workers return to their posts ...
National / Labour
3.
Former KZN ANC chair Sihle Zikalala excluded from ...
National
4.
Ramaphosa formally appoints Maya as deputy chief ...
National
5.
Public servants turn up the heat in their bid for ...
National / Labour

Related Articles

WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses SA on energy crisis

National

MICHAEL MORRIS: Is Gordhan just making the right noises in asking Solidarity ...

Opinion / Columnists

Cash for excess power will only apply to commercial and industrial customers at ...

National

TONY LEON: Waiting for Ramaphosa goes from Phala Phala party to a black ...

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa deserves Mbeki’s flaying

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.