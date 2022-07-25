×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses SA on energy crisis

The president is expected to announce measures to counter the country’s power shortages

25 July 2022 - 18:12 Staff Writer
UPDATED 25 July 2022 - 19:29
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Monday on the energy crisis, the presidency said on Monday.

“The briefing by the president follows a number of consultations within government and with stakeholders and energy experts outside government to find a collective solution to the energy crisis‚” the presidency said.

“The president has held consultative meetings with business‚ civil society‚ labour and leaders of political parties represented in parliament.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SA on the energy crisis.

Late last month‚ Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding and attributed it to an unprotected strike by employees at power stations.

Writing in his newsletter two weeks ago‚ Ramaphosa admitted load-shedding had disrupted the economy and caused hardship.

After working with relevant ministers and senior officials on additional measures to speed up efforts to increase electricity supply‚ government would soon complete the necessary work and consultations for this.

The presidency said Ramaphosa visited Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga and Eskom's Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg on July 16 and met power station managers “to gain an understanding” of the challenges affecting Eskom's generation fleet.

Economists have sketched a bleak picture of the economic affect of load-shedding, saying that stage 6 shutdowns have cost SA R4bn a day, dealing a substantial blow to  GDP. While power cuts have been scaled back, Eskom has said they are set to continue.  With TimesLIVE 

Update: July 25 2022
This story has been updated with new information.

Eskom offers hybrid work model to attract and retain staff

Eskom faces a major skills shortage, which has partly contributed to its recent failures to keep the lights on
National
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa deserves Mbeki’s flaying

It was with good reason that the former president castigated the head of state for poor stewardship of the economy and society
Opinion
17 hours ago

BERNARD MOFOKENG: Timing is right to extend fuel rebates to other businesses

It is only fair that companies hit by load-shedding should enjoy the same privilege as Eskom
Opinion
7 hours ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Is Gordhan just making the right noises in asking Solidarity for help?

Sensible-sounding government statements have to be scoured for evidence of ideological runes that pervert meaning
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Deadlock may be broken as state workers trim wage ...
National / Labour
2.
Striking Sars workers return to their posts ...
National / Labour
3.
Former KZN ANC chair Sihle Zikalala excluded from ...
National
4.
Ramaphosa formally appoints Maya as deputy chief ...
National
5.
Public servants turn up the heat in their bid for ...
National / Labour

Related Articles

‘Perfect storm’ threatens SA’s move away from coal

National

Eskom faces increased financial pressure, says S&P Global

National

Load-shedding not going away until we have sufficient capacity, says Eskom

National

Cyril Ramaphosa meets business leaders on plan to tackle energy crisis

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.