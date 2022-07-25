×

National

Cash for excess power will only apply to commercial and industrial customers at first

BL Premium
25 July 2022 - 15:13 Bekezela Phakathi

The City of Cape Town says its policy to pay cash to small-scale embedded generation customers for the excess energy they produce and sell back to the metro will initially only apply to commercial and industrial customers.

This as the city’s drive to reduce its reliance on Eskom’s gathers momentum. In the past, these customers could only be compensated by means of credits on their municipal bills, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said on Monday...

