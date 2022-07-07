‘Renewable energy projects need better co-ordination’

UK assets may get some relief from UK prime minister’s resignation, but the focus is more likely to be on US employment and inflation data
Independent Power Producers Office says it is doing all it can to speed up the procurement of new energy to ease the crippling shortage of electricity.
The body responsible for facilitating the government’s procurement of renewable energy from independent power producers (IPPs) has called for greater co-ordination to end delays in the approval of new projects that are compounding the nationwide shortage of electricity.
The delays are in part the result of Eskom’s previous refusal to sign new power purchase agreements (PPAs) with winning bidders, along with litigation by losing bidders and outstanding regulatory approvals...
