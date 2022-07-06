Ramaphosa blames owners for tragedy at tavern

Profiteers, not parents, are to blame for the deaths of 21 teenagers at the Enyobeni tavern, President Cyril Ramaphosa told mourners on Wednesday.

Delivering the eulogy at the mass funeral for the victims, including a 13-year-old, at Scenery Park in East London, Ramaphosa said the youngsters shouldn’t have been allowed in a place reserved for adults, and they shouldn’t have been served alcohol.

“It is shameful there are people out there who are blaming the parents and even blaming the young people for going there,” he said. “These were young people, full of life. They wanted a place to meet their friends and have a good time to celebrate the end of their exams.”