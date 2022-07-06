SARA GON: Preserving freedom rests on preserving free speech

SA has a free media and South Africans have become comfortable airing their views on a range of media, regardless of the nature of the comment. This is due to the protection afforded by the Bill of Rights contained in section 2 of the constitution.

It says of freedom of expression that “ (1) Everyone has the right to freedom of expression, which includes (a) freedom of the press and other media; (b) freedom to receive or impart information or ideas; (c) freedom of artistic creativity; and (d) academic freedom and freedom of scientific research”.

Subsection (2) states: “The right in subsection (1) does not extend to (a) propaganda for war; (b) incitement of imminent violence; or (c) advocacy of hatred that is based on race, ethnicity, gender or religion, and that constitutes incitement to cause harm.”

The drafters of the constitution admirably kept the grounds against free expression laudably narrow. However, the Promotion of Equality & Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act significantly expanded the prohibitions against free speech.

It forbids hate speech and harassment, and specifically lists 19 grounds, including race, gender, sex, colour, sexual orientation and more, as “prohibited grounds” for discrimination.

The apparent explosion of speech that’s been determined to be hate speech has much to do with the effect and reach of social media, which couldn’t have been anticipated when the constitution was enacted.

Politicians have often tried to weaponise race to disarm critics and divert attention from those in society who are the victims of government’s delivery failures. Such allegations ramped up as former president Jacob Zuma’s regime was found to be corrupt and state capture became publicly known.

Our view is that, subject to section 16 of the constitution, everyone has the right to offend. It is the right to offend that proves the robustness and tolerance of a society.

Penny Sparrow made undeniably racist statements, and she received the anticipated opprobrium and shunning. But facing the full might and deep pockets of the ANC in referring Sparrow at the SA Human Rights Commission and then the Equality Court was excessive.

Adam Catzevelos did not cut a sympathetic figure, but the legal pursuit against him was similarly unnecessary. The fallout for his family was enough: legal declaration as a racist wasn’t necessary.

Vicky Momberg’s outrageous, racist outburst at a police officer was met by a charge, laid by the victim, of crimen injuria, which resulted in her being given three years’ imprisonment. There is a debate to be had about whether injury to a person’s dignity should be a crime.

This won’t prevent us from criticising the substance of derogatory speech on its own merits.