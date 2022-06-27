Teens likely to have been accidentally poisoned in tavern

Mourners expressed anger and despair on Monday at the deaths of 21 teenagers in a tavern at the weekend, as investigating authorities said the youths were probably accidentally poisoned by something they ate, drank or smoked.

The still unexplained deaths of the teens, some celebrating the end of school exams and others a birthday party, have brought an outpouring of grief and shocked a nation. Authorities ruled out the notion of a stampede touted earlier.

Residents of Scenery Park, on the edge of East London, said they had asked authorities to close Enyobeni Tavern weeks ago because it was serving under-aged children. The tavern’s licence was revoked on Monday.

At a prayer meeting at a local church, mourners and priests sang, prayed, drummed on hymn books and cried over the loss of the youngsters.

“I’m so devastated. We are so angry,” Maxhabiso Sibotoboto, 50, whose 17-year-old granddaughter, Monelo, was among the dead, told Reuters by phone from a church memorial service.

“People were complaining about the tavern. No-one was happy about it. The community wanted the tavern to be shut,” he said.

Monelo did not live with her parents, because her father had died and her mother worked a long way from home, he said.

Pictures circulating on social media, still unverified by authorities, showed the bodies of youths lying scattered across the floor of the tavern, some also seen motionless on tables and couches.

“We are so heartbroken, guys. We lost one of our family members, a child who was doing grade 12 this year. We can’t accept it,” said Yandiswa Ngqoza, an aunt, as she choked back tears outside the morgue dressed in black attire.

“By the look of the child she has no visible injuries,” Ngqoza said, before breaking down sobbing. Minutes earlier she had entered the morgue and identified her niece, whose name she did not disclose.