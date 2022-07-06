National Government’s advisory body calls for declaration of energy emergency B L Premium

The government’s national advisory body has called for wide ranging intervention to alleviate the country of the long-standing energy crisis, including a declaration of an energy emergency.

The National Planning Commission (NPC), chaired by minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele, said declaring an energy emergency would make it possible to rid the country of red tape that is making it difficult to bring in new generation capacity...