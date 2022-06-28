National Helen Suzman Foundation slams Motsoaledi’s ‘unbecoming’ statement B L Premium

The Helen Suzman Foundation is appalled by a statement from home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi on the foundation’s legal challenge to his decision on Zimbabwean exemption permits. The foundation says the remarks ill befit an elected government representative,

The Zimbabwean exemption permit, which has been in existence for 13 years, will expire at the end of 2022, throwing the lives of thousands of Zimbabweans who benefit from it into disarray. The foundation estimates that as many as 178,000 Zimbabwean nationals with exemption permits will be affected by the decision...