National

BIG must be universal and not targeted, institute says

The Institute for Economic Justice has expressed its support for the universal distribution of a basic income grant

12 June 2022 - 16:30 Linda Ensor

The glitches experienced by the introduction of a means test for the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant demonstrated the weakness that this form of targeted grant distribution would have for a basic income grant, the Institute for Economic Justice said last week.

The institute is in favour of a basic income grant (BIG) being universal with the benefit accruing to the wealthy being clawed back through a variety of progressive tax mechanisms. The introduction of a basic income grant is supported by the governing ANC. The National Treasury has been exploring various options for providing financial support for the unemployed aged 18-60 years who do not qualify for any of the various grants offered by the government...

