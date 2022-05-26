Social grants website goes offline for system maintenance

Beneficiaries of the government’s R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant won’t be able to access the website over three weekends while the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) undertakes system maintenance.

People won’t be able to submit applications or check their grant status during the downtime, Sassa said in a statement on its Twitter account.

“Beneficiaries should please note that during these times the SRD website will not be available. We apologise for any possible inconvenience this maintenance might cause,” it said.

However, applicants will be able to submit claims to Sassa on WhatsApp.

The dates for system maintenance are: