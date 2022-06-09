No relief of distress payments in April and May leave millions destitute
The failure by Sassa to pay was the result of the introduction of a new system of means testing
09 June 2022 - 13:33
More than 10-million destitute individuals dependent on the government’s R350 monthly social relief of distress (SRD) grant did not receive payments for April and May in what civil society organisations have called a “scandal and a national disgrace”.
The problem arose because of the introduction of a means test by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) in terms of which only those receiving a monthly income of less than R350 (previously R595) would qualify for the grant. This required confirmation of monthly income by the banks, which has been delayed because the Treasury imposed new conditions on their doing so on April 30...
