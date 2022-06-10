New Gautrain centre to help reduce driving licence backlog

In a bid to reduce driving licence card renewal backlogs in the province, the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (GDRT) has opened a first of its kind, smart Driving Licensing Testing Centre (DLTC) at the Gautrain Midrand station.

Through the use of smart technologies, the new DLTC promises to halve the time it takes for customers to complete the process of renewing their driver license cards, says MEC forpublic transport and roads infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo.

The centre is one of four new stations set to be delivered by the GDRT together with the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to add capacity that will help address licence renewal backlogs in Gauteng.

“This state-of-the-art facility gives us an opportunity to efficiently deliver licences and other related service to the people. Working together with GMA and RTMC, in just over two months we have delivered this facility,” said Mamabolo.

“This additional capacity will make it more convenient for customers to access services. Last year, we introduced two new smart DLTCs at Waterfall Estate, City of Joburg and Eco Park in the City of Tshwane.”

The new centre will offer services such as applications for driver’s licence and renewals, issuing of temporary driver’s licences, as well as payment of traffic fines.

The centre will only offer cashless services and will operate from 8am-5pm from Monday to Friday, and from 9am-3pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Gauteng residents needing to renew their driver’s licences can download the Request a Slot app. Available only on Android devices, the app allocates a booking slot within 30 days.

Online bookings are available at https://online.natis.gov.za