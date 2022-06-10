Mondli Gungubele says he will be surprised if the Guptas are not extradited to SA

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele says the government has no guarantees Atul and Rajesh Gupta will be extradited to SA to stand trial on corruption and state capture allegations.

The state capture-accused brothers were recently arrested in Dubai after Interpol issued red notices for them in February.

The arrests have been celebrated by politicians, civil organisations and the public.

Addressing a media briefing in Cape Town on the outcomes of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, Gungubele said he hoped the relationship between SA and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would yield a positive outcome.

“We don’t have that guarantee, but with the relationship that occurs between us and the UAE, one would expect something better. I’ll be surprised [if they are not extradited], considering the code and the principles of Interpol because they make sure countries work together in dealing with crime,” he said.

Gungubele acknowledged extradition was not an easy process.

“I would be surprised if it does not lead to them coming here. I’d also be surprised if they are not arrested on the basis of exactly what they did in SA, but I wouldn’t say there's a guarantee because that’s not a simple process,” he said.

Earlier this week, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the extradition process was complex and involved many role players, including the executive.

The NPA said it had an experienced team of internal and external experts working closely with law enforcement and their partners in the criminal justice system on the matter.

“Extradition is a complex process involving many role players, including the executive. It would therefore not be appropriate for the NPA to discuss the details of that process in the media, but we can confirm we are engaging with relevant authorities in SA and UAE,” it said.