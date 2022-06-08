PETER BRUCE: Thank God for Hermione the heroine, who got to nab Atul and Rajesh
She issued red cards on her last day in office, effecting the first breakthrough against the Guptas
08 June 2022 - 18:04
Hermione Cronje, the former head of the Investigative Directorate at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), did not have a happy time there. It was a disappointed country that heard last December she was leaving, just two and a half years into her job.
Before she left, though, she tossed a hand grenade into the room, requesting Interpol red notices for two of the three Gupta brothers behind the R500bn spate of state capture in SA under the protection of former president Jacob Zuma. It was quite an achievement, and she was able to announce the granting of the red notices on her last day at work, February 28...
