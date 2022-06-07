Guptas’ extradition could take up to two years, says legal expert
Dutch specialist in extradition cases expects a strong challenge full of surprises
07 June 2022 - 20:27
While the arrest of the Gupta brothers, Atul and Rajesh, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a positive step in SA’s fight against state capture and corruption, a legal expert says it could take up to two years to complete their extradition to SA.
The Gupta brothers are friends of former president Jacob Zuma and business partners of his son Duduzane. They are alleged to have used these associations to steal billions of rand from the government and state-owned enterprises (SOEs). The Guptas and Zumas deny all claims of breaking the law. ..
