National POLICING Business worries that surge in crime will dig away at confidence DA says the police have ceded control of roads and highways to criminals B L Premium

SA’s crime statistics for the period from January to March that were released by police minister Bheki Cele on Friday, show a sharp rise in business-related crimes, which negatively affects business confidence and investment in the country.

Cash-in-transit robberies went up 26.2%, truck hijackings 31.4%, carjacking 19.7% and commercial crime about 12%, and there were more bank robberies than in the last quarter of 2021...