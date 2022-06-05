POLICING
Business worries that surge in crime will dig away at confidence
DA says the police have ceded control of roads and highways to criminals
05 June 2022 - 16:15
UPDATED 05 June 2022 - 23:03
SA’s crime statistics for the period from January to March that were released by police minister Bheki Cele on Friday, show a sharp rise in business-related crimes, which negatively affects business confidence and investment in the country.
Cash-in-transit robberies went up 26.2%, truck hijackings 31.4%, carjacking 19.7% and commercial crime about 12%, and there were more bank robberies than in the last quarter of 2021...
