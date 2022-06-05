×

National

POLICING

Business worries that surge in crime will dig away at confidence

DA says the police have ceded control of roads and highways to criminals

BL Premium
05 June 2022 - 16:15 Linda Ensor
UPDATED 05 June 2022 - 23:03

SA’s crime statistics for the period from January to March that were released by police minister Bheki Cele on Friday, show a sharp rise in business-related crimes, which negatively affects business confidence and investment in the country.

Cash-in-transit robberies went up 26.2%, truck hijackings 31.4%, carjacking 19.7% and commercial crime about 12%, and there were more bank robberies than in the last quarter of 2021...

BL Premium

