Land Bank targets end-September to resolve debt default
Capital reduction of R14bn of the debt to local lenders is being implemented, MPs told
17 May 2022 - 15:04
Land Bank is targeting the end of September to conclude and implement an agreement with lenders to resolve its April 2020 default on its debt obligations.
The default on about R738m triggered a cross default on nearly all of the bank’s borrowings, affecting about R50bn of its debt...
