National Time is running out to comment on biometric data for new SIM cards Icasa says stricter security measures are required to curb the hijacking of cellphone numbers B L Premium

South Africans have just one day left to submit comments and feedback on proposals in terms of which all who register a new SIM card will have to submit biometric information such as fingerprints to mobile operators.

The proposals have raised concerns about privacy and data protection from citizens and advocacy groups...