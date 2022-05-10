Time is running out to comment on biometric data for new SIM cards
Icasa says stricter security measures are required to curb the hijacking of cellphone numbers
10 May 2022 - 15:47
South Africans have just one day left to submit comments and feedback on proposals in terms of which all who register a new SIM card will have to submit biometric information such as fingerprints to mobile operators.
The proposals have raised concerns about privacy and data protection from citizens and advocacy groups...
