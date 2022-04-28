×

National

Godongwana gives support to devolution of Cape Town rail system

The city has been trying for years to have the metro rail system devolved from national government

BL Premium
28 April 2022 - 18:40

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has given his backing to the city of Cape Town’s request to conduct a feasibility study into its takeover of the metropolitan rail passenger transport system from the national government.

His approach is an about-turn from the Treasury’s response to a previous attempt by the city to conduct a feasibility study that was quashed on the grounds that it would constitute fruitless and wasteful expenditure...

