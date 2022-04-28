National Godongwana gives support to devolution of Cape Town rail system The city has been trying for years to have the metro rail system devolved from national government B L Premium

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has given his backing to the city of Cape Town’s request to conduct a feasibility study into its takeover of the metropolitan rail passenger transport system from the national government.

His approach is an about-turn from the Treasury’s response to a previous attempt by the city to conduct a feasibility study that was quashed on the grounds that it would constitute fruitless and wasteful expenditure...